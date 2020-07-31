1-year-old in Suwannee County has coronavirus, health department says

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Health Department says a one-year-old girl has tested positive for coronavirus.

In its COVID-19 update, the department reported 1,129 cases in the county. The oldest coronavirus patient in Suwannee County is a 78-year-old man.

Three cases are connected to a correctional facility. The department says it is conducting contact tracing to identify and notify people who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.

“Contact investigators are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of the disease,” the press release said.

DOH Suwannee Administrator Kerry Waldron says mitigation practices are crucial in preventing the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.