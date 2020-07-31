Advertisement

1-year-old in Suwannee County has coronavirus, health department says

The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.
The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.(AP)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Health Department says a one-year-old girl has tested positive for coronavirus.

In its COVID-19 update, the department reported 1,129 cases in the county. The oldest coronavirus patient in Suwannee County is a 78-year-old man.

Three cases are connected to a correctional facility. The department says it is conducting contact tracing to identify and notify people who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.

“Contact investigators are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of the disease,” the press release said.

DOH Suwannee Administrator Kerry Waldron says mitigation practices are crucial in preventing the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

Extra

Kid COVID-19 'commercial'

Updated: 1 hours ago
5-year-old James Coleman III recited his lines perfectly in this COVID-19 "commercial" his grandma took a video of.

National

Rep. Buddy Carter calls death of Herman Cain the loss of a “great American”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
The Georgia Congressman reacts to the death of former Republican presidential candidate and Georgia Senate candidate, Herman Cain.

News

WATCH: Commissioners Proctor, Matlow hold press conference against reopening brick-and-mortar schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and Tallahassee City Commissioner will be holding a joint press conference on Friday to “demand that schools remain closed for now and that classes begin virtually.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Weather

Noon Tropics Update: Hurricane Isaias 7/31/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hurricane Isaías’ max sustained winds decreased slightly late Friday morning as the storm moved through the Southeast Bahamas.

National

U.S. Surgeon General offers prescription for Florida’s COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
The nation's top doctor offers his prognosis for Florida.

Weather

Hurricane Isaías brings heavy winds, squall lines to SE Bahamas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Isaías became a hurricane Thursday night as the storm’s forecast track continues to slowly inch away from the Big Bend and South Georgia.

News

LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
This is a list of COVID-19 testing offered by health departments in North Florida and South Georgia.

News

Tallahassee pastor says final goodbye to friend John Lewis

Updated: 4 hours ago
“He was the kind of man that had that humble approach to everything,” said Lee Johnson, a local pastor and friend of John Lewis.