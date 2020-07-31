Blueberry Beignet

Chef Douglas Sutton joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

4oz whole milk

4oz water

5oz flour, sifted

4oz salted butter

4 eggs, whisked

2oz blueberries

Powered sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring milk, butter, water to a boil. Remove from the heat, add flour, and stir vigorously. Transfer to a mixer, on med, kneed dough. Slowly add eggs in 4 stages. Kneed dough until sticky, yet firm. Fold 2 oz blueberries into dough. Heat oil to 375, add 2oz of dough. Fry until puffy, golden brown and delicious. Top with pile of powdered sugar Enjoy!!

