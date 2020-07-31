Blueberry Beignet
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Chef Douglas Sutton joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 4oz whole milk
- 4oz water
- 5oz flour, sifted
- 4oz salted butter
- 4 eggs, whisked
- 2oz blueberries
- Powered sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bring milk, butter, water to a boil.
- Remove from the heat, add flour, and stir vigorously.
- Transfer to a mixer, on med, kneed dough.
- Slowly add eggs in 4 stages.
- Kneed dough until sticky, yet firm.
- Fold 2 oz blueberries into dough.
- Heat oil to 375, add 2oz of dough.
- Fry until puffy, golden brown and delicious.
- Top with pile of powdered sugar
- Enjoy!!
