Advertisement

Blueberry Beignet

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chef Douglas Sutton joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 4oz whole milk
  • 4oz water
  • 5oz flour, sifted
  • 4oz salted butter
  • 4 eggs, whisked
  • 2oz blueberries
  • Powered sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Bring milk, butter, water to a boil.
  2. Remove from the heat, add flour, and stir vigorously.
  3. Transfer to a mixer, on med, kneed dough.
  4. Slowly add eggs in 4 stages.
  5. Kneed dough until sticky, yet firm.
  6. Fold 2 oz blueberries into dough.
  7. Heat oil to 375, add 2oz of dough.
  8. Fry until puffy, golden brown and delicious.
  9. Top with pile of powdered sugar
  10. Enjoy!!

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Blueberry Beignet

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Douglas Sutton joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Black Forrest StuffedCake

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
Baker Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes joined WCTV at noon to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Black Forrest StuffedCake

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
Baker Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes joined WCTV at noon to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Vine Ripe Tomato and Basil Panzanella with Whipped Feta

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Latest News

Recipes

Vine Ripe Tomato and Basil Panzanella with Whipped Feta

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Food

Temporary food distribution sites opened in Gadsden County

Updated: Apr. 16, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
Farm Share, the non-profit 4Roots and the FDACS Divison of Food, Nutrition and Wellness have teamed up to feed families in need and to help operate the sites and provide meals, FDACS says.

Food

Flowers Foods halts Tucker baking plant due to COVID-19

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
The bakery, which produces primarily frozen, non-retail specialty and food service bread and bun items, is expected to resume production on or around April 27.

Food

All McDonald's in Leon County giving free meals to kids 12 and under

Updated: Apr. 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT
"McDonald's has been a tremendous business partner with Leon County Schools for the past three years," Leon County Schools said on Facebook. "Thank you for helping out students during these challenging times"

Food

Open For Business

Updated: Apr. 1, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT
This is a list of businesses that are open in the Tallahassee, FL and Thomasville, GA areas.

Food

Hundreds receive free food at Farm Share drive-thru in Tallahassee

Updated: Mar. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By Lanetra Bennett
Farm Share hosted a food giveaway Wednesday morning at Raa Middle School in Tallahassee.