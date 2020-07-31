Advertisement

City of Tallahassee traces gas smell back to tank at Hopkins Power Plant

The Leon County Health Department says one of its clinics on Old Bainbridge Road was safely evacuated after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.
The Leon County Health Department says one of its clinics on Old Bainbridge Road was safely evacuated after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee Natural Gas Utility Manager Stephen Mayfield says, in his 21 years of employment, Thursday’s gas odor was the oddest experience he’s ever had.

He says calls began coming in around 11 a.m. and the Tallahassee Fire Department began investigating.

Mayfield says it’s very unusual to have a widespread issue of this nature, with the smell permeating different parts of the city.

City utility teams followed the fire department, heading out to spots where the odor was reported, but in multiple cases, the odor was already gone by the time they had arrived.

Mayfield says the teams checked and re-checked the equipment, but the system itself was operating “perfectly fine.” Every city crew on duty was checking out the calls; about 50 came in regarding the issue.

Finally, the utility crews focused back where the gas levels were the highest, near the Hopkins Power Plant on Geddie Road.

They found that crews had moved an old, abandoned odorization tank that hadn’t been used in years and a very small amount of the odor escaped.

It was immediately contained and put in deodorization.

Mayfield says, even after it was contained around 2 p.m., crews were out until 9 p.m. checking every single spot where a call came in.

“We have a very good system,” Mayfield said. “To have that widespread of an issue was surprising.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Isaías brings heavy winds, squall lines to SE Bahamas

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Isaías became a hurricane Thursday night as the storm’s forecast track continues to slowly inch away from the Big Bend and South Georgia.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

DeSantis declares State of Emergency for Isaias

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Turner
Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday issued a state of emergency for all counties along Florida’s east coast in response to Hurricane Isaias as the storm tracks close to the state’s shoreline along its northern journey.

Latest News

News

1-year-old in Suwannee County has coronavirus, health department says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The oldest coronavirus patient in Suwannee County is a 78-year-old man.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

Extra

Kid COVID-19 'commercial'

Updated: 3 hours ago
5-year-old James Coleman III recited his lines perfectly in this COVID-19 "commercial" his grandma took a video of.

National

Rep. Buddy Carter calls death of Herman Cain the loss of a “great American”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
The Georgia Congressman reacts to the death of former Republican presidential candidate and Georgia Senate candidate, Herman Cain.

News

WATCH: Commissioners Proctor, Matlow hold press conference against reopening brick-and-mortar schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and Tallahassee City Commissioner will be holding a joint press conference on Friday to “demand that schools remain closed for now and that classes begin virtually.”

Weather

Noon Tropics Update: Hurricane Isaias 7/31/20

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hurricane Isaías’ max sustained winds decreased slightly late Friday morning as the storm moved through the Southeast Bahamas.