Advertisement

Commissioners Proctor, Matlow call for brick and mortar schools to stay closed

Two Commissioners are calling on Florida's Governor to keep brick and mortar schools closed.
Two Commissioners are calling on Florida's Governor to keep brick and mortar schools closed.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow laid out a five-point Emergency Action Plan for the state.

They were joined by about 20 supporters, many of them Leon County Schools teachers and employees.

The five point plan is laid out in a letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

  1. Mandate all Florida schools remain closed until further notice.
  2. Appoint a Florida Task Force on schools re-opening, comprised of pandemic experts, health officials, and education officials.
  3. Appoint a Special Needs Educational Advisory Team to assess cost for schools to offer educational efforts outside the brick and mortar schoolhouse.
  4. Establish a Pandemic Equity Panel.
  5. Negotiate an agreement on safety with the Florida Education Association.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow called on the Governor to allow local counties to decide whether to open brick and mortar schools.

“The consequences of these actions can be death. It will not be left to the Department of Education to talk to a parent who lost a child; it will be up to the teachers here in our community,” said Matlow.

Commissioner Bill Proctor discussed his concerns about certain zip codes with higher infection rates, particularly the 32304 zip code.

“We need a Pandemic Equity Panel to look at along racial and socioeconomic dynamics which further fuel a disparate and disproportionate rate of infection,” said Proctor.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: July 31, 2020

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: July 31, 2020

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

City of Tallahassee traces gas smell back to tank at Hopkins Power Plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee Natural Gas Utility Manager Stephen Mayfield says, in his 21 years of employment, Thursday’s gas odor was the oddest experience he’s ever had.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Isaías brings heavy winds, squall lines to SE Bahamas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Isaías became a hurricane Thursday night as the storm’s forecast track continues to slowly inch away from the Big Bend and South Georgia.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DeSantis declares State of Emergency for Isaias

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner
Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday issued a state of emergency for all counties along Florida’s east coast in response to Hurricane Isaias as the storm tracks close to the state’s shoreline along its northern journey.

News

1-year-old in Suwannee County has coronavirus, health department says

Updated: 4 hours ago
The oldest coronavirus patient in Suwannee County is a 78-year-old man.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

Extra

Kid COVID-19 'commercial'

Updated: 4 hours ago
5-year-old James Coleman III recited his lines perfectly in this COVID-19 "commercial" his grandma took a video of.