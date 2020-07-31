Commissioners Proctor, Matlow to hold press conference against reopening brick-and-mortar schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and Tallahassee City Commissioner will be holding a joint press conference on Friday to “demand that schools remain closed for now and that classes begin virtually.”

Proctor and Matlow say they will be calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to rescind the state’s Executive Order that mandates brick-and-mortar schools reopen next month.

The two are also asking that counties be “given the autonomy to assess local conditions,” when it comes to reopening and cite Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward Counties as counties who will be beginning their semester 100% remotely.

The press conference will be held at City Hall in Tallahassee on Friday at noon.

