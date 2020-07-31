Advertisement

Former Seminole Isaac lone player to stand for anthem

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac (1) stands as others kneel before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State star Jonathan Isaac, now of the Orlando Magic, stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel.

Isaac stood with his hands behind his back. He wore his Magic jersey and not the Black Lives Matter T-shirt that other players have had on for the anthems so far in the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World.

A person with knowledge of Isaac’s decision said it was not a surprise to his teammates and that his choice was discussed ahead of time. Teammates supported the decision, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Isaac had yet to discuss his decision publicly.

Isaac, an ordained minister, has a history of being active with various charities and churches.

Players and teams at the restart at Disney have elected to kneel for the playing of the anthems, doing so along the sideline nearest their benches — which also happens to be the one where “Black Lives Matter” has been painted onto the playing surface.

Isaac was the first player to stand for the anthem in the restarted season. The Magic and the Nets were the third game since the season resumed; the other 16 teams at the restart were scheduled to play their initial games either later Friday or on Saturday.

The NBA has had a rule since the early 1980s saying players must stand for the anthem. But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night — when the teams that played in the opening night of the restarted season, those being New Orleans, Utah, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, all knelt for the anthem — that he was relaxing that policy in these times where a desire for equality and social justice is at the forefront of many conversations in this country.

Isaac received the Magic’s community service award last year. He has donated money to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, led a Hurricane Dorian relief effort and has raised money to help organizations promote literacy for children in Central Florida.

Latest News

Sports

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Sports

Thomasville Football embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
THS is loaded with offensive talent; head coach Zach Grage says they return 90% of their offensive production from last year’s team.

News

Thomas University cancels fall sports

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
TU, which competes in the Sun Conference in the NAIA, says it is canceling the season for its men’s and women’s soccer and cross country teams.

GHSA

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Latest News

Sports

No FSU-Florida game after SEC to adopt conference-only schedule in 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
The 2020 season will mark the first time since 1957 that the two teams will not meet on the football field.

GHSA

‘We can’t just call the GHSA to get the trophy’: Thomasville embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
A lot of high school football teams shy away from high expectations. The Thomasville Bulldogs are not one of those teams.

Seminoles

No FSU-Florida game after SEC to adopt conference-only schedule in 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Southeastern Conference will play a 10-game, conference only schedule in 2020, meaning there will be no Florida vs. Florida State game in 2020.

FHSAA

Godby’s Spivey-Simms to continue career with Johnson and Wales

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Recent Godby graduate Keyzyiah Spivey-Simms has signed a scholarship to continue her basketball career.

FHSAA

Former Rattler Jones nets eight in pro debut

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Jones, who did not play in the Liberty’s opener this past Saturday, went 3-10 from the floor and 1-2 from deep.

Seminoles

Peach Bowl Kickoff releases statement following ACC schedule announcement

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl has released a statement regarding the ACC’s announcement of how their 2020 football season will work.