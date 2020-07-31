Advertisement

Leon County Tax Collector services moving to appointment only

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Tax Collector Doris Maloy has announced that beginning August 1, all tax collector service centers will be operating only by appointment for services.

Maloy said, in a press release, that due to COVID-19, it has become necessary to move to appointment only to continue providing essential services.

To make an appointment, click here or, for more information, you can call 850-606-4700.

