Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Like most seniors, Proctor feels like her time in high school has zipped by.

“They have flown by,” Proctor said. “I do not feel like I should be a senior right now.”

Proctor was a first-team all-region 1-AAAAAAA player and co-team MVP last season. She has excelled on the big stage since she was a freshman and she remembers her first practice.

“I was so nervous for my first practice,” Proctor said. “It was definitely scary, but everybody was super welcoming. It was fine.”

Over the past three-plus seasons, head coach Lane Craven saw her power on kill attempts improve, but that is not the only area she grew.

“Confidence,” Craven said. “She’s become an awesome leader with bringing the other girls up. She doesn’t get as frustrated. She can take a team that is feeling a little down on the court and pick them up.”

Proctor’s value is evident; she is one of three six-rotation players, meaning never comes off the floor.

”It can be tiring at times,” Proctor said, “But it’s fun staying on the court.”

Despite not knowing if she wants to play in college yet, Procter says she’s still always improving her game.

”I definitely want to work on getting my serve a little bit harder,” Proctor said. “Getting it to the spots I want it to go to and just hitting harder. Passing. Getting my passing better. So I can play all the way around.”

Lowndes’ season is set to begin August 10.

