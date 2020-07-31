Advertisement

Rep. Buddy Carter calls death of Herman Cain the loss of a “great American”

By Natalie Grim
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said Friday that the loss of Herman Cain was sad for Georgia and the country. Cain passed away this week at the age of 74 from the coronavirus.

He ran for president in 2000 and in 2012 as a Republican and for a Senate seat in Georgia in 2004. In addition to his political career, Cain held executive positions at Burger King and Godfather’s Pizza.

”We’ve lost a great conservative voice in Herman Cain,” Rep. Carter said. “But more importantly, I think we’ve lost a great American.”

