Advertisement

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

6 teams won't play on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.(Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - MLB is postponing another game due to players testing positive for coronavirus, ESPN and MLB.com reported.

Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Six teams are being held out of action on Friday.

In addition to the Brewers and Cardinals, the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays will sit out because of positive tests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

National

Man rescues girl being attacked by fox

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
A fox attacked a little girl in New Jersey on Wednesday, biting her 19 times.

Weather

Hurricane Isaías brings heavy winds, squall lines to SE Bahamas

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Isaías became a hurricane Thursday night as the storm’s forecast track continues to slowly inch away from the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Latest News

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The rescue happened last Thursday at Red Wing Farm in Hilltown, Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

News

LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
This is a list of COVID-19 testing offered by health departments in North Florida and South Georgia.

News

Tallahassee pastor says final goodbye to friend John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
“He was the kind of man that had that humble approach to everything,” said Lee Johnson, a local pastor and friend of John Lewis.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

News

Judge issues stay in Marsy’s Law case, keeping police officers’ names confidential

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City and the intervenors in the case, or the “News Media,” both opposed the stay.