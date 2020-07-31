Advertisement

Starke man arrested for child pornography

48-year-old Dale Lewis Russell of Starke, was arrested on nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
48-year-old Dale Lewis Russell of Starke, was arrested on nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography.(BCSO)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - On July 29, the Bradford County’s Sheriff’s office partnered up and arrested a Starke man on nine counts of pornography possession.

The investigation was started by the BCSO and the FBI after they received information linking Dale Russell,48, to internet access to child porn on the dark web.

Investigators contacted Russell who admitted to downloading child porn and he turned his computer over to authorities. In the search done by authorities nine videos with children partaking in sexual acts were discovered.

“I have absolutely zero tolerance for a child sexual predator. Our detectives along with the FBI used every resource at our disposal to put this subject behind bars and we will continue to pursue anyone else partaking in these kinds of vile acts.” Sheriff Gordon Smith said.

Russell was booked into the Bradford County Jail on a $2,250,000.00 bond. Detectives are still investigating the suspect and they don’t believe local children are involved.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lowndes animal shelter full, urging residents to save animals

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Humane Society of Valdosta says the Lowndes County Animal Shelter has reached full capacity.

News

Lowndes animal shelter full, urging residents to save animals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Humane Society of Valdosta says the Lowndes County Animal Shelter has reached full capacity and is urging community members to adopt immediately.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee as state sites prepare to close

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
A new, temporary COVID-19 testing site opened up in Tallahassee on Thursday.

News

FAMU COVID-19 testing site to reverse course, open Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Department of Health says, because of a change in tracking models for Tropical Storm Isaias the site at Bragg Stadium will be open on Friday will be open as usual.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías moves through the Dominican Republic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The official forecast has the cone shifted east away from the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the cone over most of the Florida peninsula as computer model guidance moved eastward.

Latest News

News

Charting the Waters: NOAA works to update Apalachicola’s Nautical Charts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Every day, sailors from Apalachicola to Carrabelle take to the gulf, filling nets with the day’s catch. Those who work on the water often rely on nautical charts provided by NOAA to stay safe at sea.

News

NOAA works to update Apalachicola’s Nautical Charts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Now, for the first time in more than 50 years, NOAA is spending millions of dollars to update the nautical charts around Apalachicola.

News

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: July 30, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, July 30.

News

FHP car a total loss after catching fire on I-10

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle is a total loss after it caught fire on I-10 eastbound Thursday afternoon.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee as state sites prepare to close

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new, temporary COVID-19 testing site opened up in Tallahassee on Thursday.

GHSA

‘We can’t just call the GHSA to get the trophy’: Thomasville embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
A lot of high school football teams shy away from high expectations. The Thomasville Bulldogs are not one of those teams.