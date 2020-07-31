StarMetro says 2 bus drivers test positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - StarMetro says two of its bus drivers tested positive for coronavirus this week.

The drivers were assigned to the Azalea and Forest routes, according to StarMetro. The transportation says when it learned of the positive cases, it immediately hired a professional service to sanitize and disinfect both buses and other impacted areas based on CDC guidance.

StarMetro requires its drivers and passengers to wear masks while on board. Additionally, all buses are equipped with plexiglass barriers, so drivers and the public are more protected from direct contact with one another.

“StarMetro has notified all employees and is working with the operators to contact trace and test other employees who are known to have closely interacted with the two who tested positive,” the transportation service wrote on Facebook.

The first driver’s last day at work was July 24, and they received a positive test result on Wednesday, StarMetro says. The second driver’s last day at work was Monday, and their positive result was returned on Thursday, according to StarMetro.

“Both operators will continue to quarantine for 14 days and can return to work with a doctor’s note or negative test result.,” StarMetro says.

The transportation service says it will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding COVID-19.

