Tallahassee pastor says final goodbye to “friend” John Lewis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nation said its final goodbye Thursday to Congressman John Lewis, known as the “Conscience of Congress” and for his work in the Civil Rights Movement.

But for those who knew him personally, the loss is even harder to deal with.

“He was the kind of man that had that humble approach to everything,” said Lee Johnson, Pastor of the Love by Jesus Family Church in Tallahassee.

Pastor Lee Johnson’s friendship with Congressman Lewis spanned more than four decades.

The two met in 1974, when Johnson was a student at Georgia State University and Lewis was the head of the Voter Education Project.

“He has always been somebody that I could call for advice and ask him what do you think about this or that,” said Johnson.

Pastor Johnson says part of Lewis’ legacy will be for making “good trouble.”

“Whenever you’re making trouble in order to make and effect change, that’s good trouble, and John always talked about good trouble, ‘Let’s go get in some good trouble,‘” he said.

Johnson adds Lewis’ dedication towards equality for all was something he never gave up on.

“His impacting legacy is going to be you know his dedication toward the cause he didn’t waiver he stuck to it,” Johnson said.

And as his friend, the pastor will always remember Lewis as a good man, a mentor, and someone the next generation can look up to.

“Thank God that you know these young people are picking up where John Lewis left off and now we’ve got young folk you know who have picked up the mantel and personally me I’m all for it and I’m saying go get em,” he said.

Pastor Johnson says if our country wants to make John Lewis proud, they need to go out and vote.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.