Thomas University cancels fall sports

By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas University will not participate in fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the university.

TU, which competes in the Sun Conference in the NAIA, says it is canceling the season for its men’s and women’s soccer and cross country teams.

“We decided out of an abundance of caution that it was not in the best interest of our student athletes to compete in sports at this time,” said TU Athletics Director Rick Pearce. “The health and safety of our student athletes is what’s most important.”

TU says fall sports athletes who choose to live in one of the university’s three residence halls will move in on August 1, then quarantine for two weeks. No guests will be allowed in any on-campus housing, the release says.

Student athletes who do live on campus or in the area will begin training after the quarantine ends. Students who are not on a fall sports team will move in on Aug. 15, TU says.

“Even though they may not be competing, we want to make sure they stay in shape and are ready when competition does resume,” Pearce said. “Any student athlete on scholarship will still receive that scholarship as long as they are still enrolled as students at TU.”

Classes at TU begin August 17. In June, TU says its administrators decided that the majority of classes, save for ones that require hands-on instruction like labs, will be held in an online format. The release says students and faculty participating in face-to-face classes will be socially distanced and wear gloves and masks. Those classes will have 10 or fewer students.

TU says its personnel in other offices continue to work mostly from home, but may be on campus as needed. Campus buildings will be cleaned frequently with enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting procedures., the release said.

More information on TU’s reopening plan can be found here.

