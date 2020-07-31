Advertisement

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

The company said Friday that Duke's account "has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."

It didn't specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.

Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thomas University cancels fall sports

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Mueller
TU, which competes in the Sun Conference in the NAIA, says it is canceling the season for its men’s and women’s soccer and cross country teams.

National

Man rescues girl from fox attack in New Jersey

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Neighbors are praising the actions of a 20-year-old young man who rushed to the aid of an 8-year-old girl. He heard her screaming because she was being attacked by a fox.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Bahamas, Florida brace as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

Latest News

News

Florida tops 87,000 jobless claims last week

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By News Service of Florida
Only California had more first-time claims last week with an estimated 249,007, which was down more than 40,000 from the prior week.

National

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight that preceded criminal charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

National Politics

Trump tweets about election as Obama eulogizes John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former President Obama eulogizes Rep. John Lewis while President Trump stays in D.C. and tweets about postponing the election

News

StarMetro says 2 bus drivers test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The drivers were assigned to the Azalea and Forest routes, according to StarMetro.

Weather

Hurricane Isaías brings heavy winds, squall lines to SE Bahamas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Isaías became a hurricane Thursday night as the storm’s forecast track continues to slowly inch away from the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 31, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 31, 2020