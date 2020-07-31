Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says county jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the Wakulla County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

WCSO says the inmate was “immediately” placed into a quarantine pod with no access or contact with any other inmates and will remain quarantined, monitored and will receive medical care while staff continue to follow CDC guidelines.

As of Friday morning, the Florida Department of Health has reported 572 cases of coronavirus in Wakulla County since the beginning of the outbreak.

