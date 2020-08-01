Advertisement

Christmas in July raises more than $60,000

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Christmas in July, a collaboration between the Christmas Connection and WCTV, has raised more than $60,000 to help families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Christmas in July raised tens of thousands of dollars to pay the rent and utilities of those struggling financially during this pandemic.

“We’re going to be able to help hundreds of families keep a roof over their head,” said Christmas Connection Coordinator Lisa Harvey. “I know it’s going to help these families, give them a little bit of relief, a little bit of peace and they can rest easy knowing the community cares about them.”

Catholic Charities, which runs the Christmas Connection, has been inundated with requests for help. As soon as the donations started coming in, families could start setting up appointments to try to get help.

"When people come to us they're in a desperate situation and a lot of times they're hopeless, they're scared," said Matthew Knee, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida. "To be able to be there for them and to at least lift the burden off of them for paying for a past due rent bill or utility or even a mortgage payment, it really takes a huge weight off their shoulders and you can see the difference."  

"It's not just about writing a check or paying somebody's past due rent," Knee said, "It's about giving them hope again, a renewed faith in humanity that there are people out there that are willing to help in times of need."

Thousands of dollars raised are already going back out the door to pay past due bills.

Some of the donations came with cards and letters and words of encouragement.

"Hoping things get better quickly for everyone in need," one of those letters said.

"The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Tallahassee and it's heartwarming to see it come to life in July as well as December," Harvey said, "but this was totally unexpected and we're so grateful that we're going to be able to help a lot of families with this money."

As of Friday, donations totaled $63,124.

That’s enough to help more than 80 families pay rent or more than 250 families pay their utilities.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commissioners Proctor, Matlow call for brick and mortar schools to stay closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow laid out a five-point Emergency Action Plan for the state.

News

Christmas in July raises more than $60,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
Christmas in July, a collaboration between the Christmas Connection and WCTV, has raised more than $60,000 to help families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

News

Photographer’s work documenting community amid pandemic goes on display

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Valdosta photographer who spent months documenting front-line workers throughout the community during the pandemic will have his work displayed at a local art gallery starting Monday.

Weather

Hurricane Isaías moves through the Bahamas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Isaías was moving through the Bahamas Friday afternoon as it poses a threat to Florida's east coast.

Latest News

News

Photographer’s work documenting community amid pandemic goes on display

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A Valdosta photographer who spent months documenting front-line workers throughout the community during the pandemic will have his work displayed at a local art gallery starting Monday.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 31, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 31.

Seminoles

Former Seminole Isaac lone player to stand for anthem

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Florida State star Jonathan Isaac, now of the Orlando Magic, stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel.

News

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says county jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the Wakulla County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.