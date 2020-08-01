Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas as Florida prepares

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Officials in Florida said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning Friday night.

News

Kearney Center hosts fundraiser drive-in movie

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
As drive-in movie theaters continue to grow in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kearney Center in Tallahassee hosted a drive-in movie on Friday as a fundraiser.

News

DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears joins Eyewitness News

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Halsey Beshears, joined Eyewitness News at 5:30.

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Latest News

Rattlers

Orr officially named next FAMU softball head coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.

FHSAA

Madison County taking “players in space” to new meaning amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.

News

Christmas in July raises more than $60,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Christmas in July, a collaboration between the Christmas Connection and WCTV, has raised more than $60,000 to help families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

News

Commissioners Proctor, Matlow call for brick and mortar schools to stay closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow laid out a five-point Emergency Action Plan for the state.

News

Christmas in July raises more than $60,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
Christmas in July, a collaboration between the Christmas Connection and WCTV, has raised more than $60,000 to help families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.