FDC Secretary tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting correctional facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch and Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Secretary Inch had been experiencing mild symptoms following his return from a statewide conference visit to Columbia Correctional Institution, where 1,216 inmates tested positive for Coronavirus.

Secretary Inch and Deputy Secretary Dixon are self-isolating and do not require hospitalization.

Individuals who came in contact with the officials have been notified and advised to take proper precautions.

The location of exposure to the coronavirus has not been determined.

