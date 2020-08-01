Kearney Center hosts fundraiser drive-in movie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As drive-in movie theaters continue to grow in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kearney Center in Tallahassee hosted a drive-in movie on Friday as a fundraiser.

The donations allowed them to continue to serve those in poverty during this time of uncertainty.

The Kearney Center has been serving the Tallahassee community for years. But, in order to keep serving, they’re asking the community for help.

Due to COVID-19, the 24-hour homeless shelter needed to make some drastic changes.

“We realized that we could not shelter people in a large congregate shelter anymore,” said Audra Peoples, the Kearney Center’s Director of Communications. “So we moved all of our clients to hotels and apartments and that is extremely expensive.”

In order to fund these changes, they hosted a drive-in movie to ask for the community’s help.

“It’s a fundraiser that helps us provide full services to our clients and all the services we are providing right now amidst COVID,” Peoples said. “We’re just so thrilled that the community is supporting.”

To participate, each guest made a donation to receive a ticket. Spectators and volunteers alike say they’re happy to make a difference.

“What a fun thing to do with the kids and the fact that it’s for the Kearney Center and for what they do for the community made it so much better,” said Chiquita Daniels, who attended Friday night.

“I’m just so impressed with how organized they are and just the heart they have for giving back to the community,” added Rebecca Bandy, a Kearney Center volunteer. “It’s so special and just a great cause and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The 200 people in attendance showcased the type of community they live in.

“I think it says a lot about or community that we’re all coming together to help out those in need,” Kevin Vickery said.

With the help of the community, the Kearney Center is hopeful they can continue to serve these who need it the most.

The movie shown was Jurassic Park and raised at least $10,000.

The movie shown was Jurassic Park and raised at least $10,000.

