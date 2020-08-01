Advertisement

Madison County taking “players in space” to new meaning amid pandemic

Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.

But this week, as summer workouts began on Boot Hill, the back-to-back-to-back state champions find themselves reinventing the definition of getting athletes in space.

“Football’s the easy part, especially in this day and time, but there’s some smart football coaches, there’s some smart human beings that just chose to be football coaches because that’s their passion,” Madison County head coach Mike Coe said. “When you get a bunch of football coaches, they’re used to adversity and overcoming, they’re used to adapting in the middle of the game, halftime, they’re used to working together and I think for every coach in the state of Florida they want their kids to be able to play safely.”

Coe and company have done their part to make workouts as safe as possible; keeping players in small groups, maintaining social distance and even moving the weight room outdoors.

It’s a new normal that’s hit far too close for home for the head Cowboy.

“You know, I had it and for 25 days: I’m at my house and I like to read so I studied it a lot and researched it a lot,” Coe said of his COVID-19 battle. “Coaches understanding this is your nine guys this is your responsibility to keep them separated, that’s your nine kids that’s like your personal kids.”

Hopefully, 2020 will bring a far more common set of lifelong memories to his team.

