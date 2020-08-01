Advertisement

Orr officially named next FAMU softball head coach

For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.
For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.

On Friday, the school officially announced Constance Orr as the new Rattler softball head coach, taking over for the legendary Veronica Wiggins.

Orr has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach.

Originally recruited by Wiggins out of high school, Orr she opted to go to North Carolina instead. However, after college, Wiggins called and offered a coaching position and Orr made the trip to Tallahassee to be an assistant.

Now, Orr’s first head coaching job in her career will be to fill the shoes of her mentor.

“I‘m excited,” Orr said. “I’m really excited to get things going officially. [My vision is] continued success. Growing athletes, growing young ladies into adults and just be successful in and out of the classroom.”

Orr said she has not spoken to the team since she officially took over, but talks to them on a weekly basis. She said they are currently working out on their own.

Wiggins, who announced her retirement in February of this year, won 774 games at the helm of the Rattlers.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Madison County taking “players in space” to new meaning amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.

Seminoles

Former Seminole Isaac lone player to stand for anthem

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Florida State star Jonathan Isaac, now of the Orlando Magic, stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel.

Sports

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: 13 hours ago
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Sports

Thomasville Football embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
THS is loaded with offensive talent; head coach Zach Grage says they return 90% of their offensive production from last year’s team.

Latest News

News

Thomas University cancels fall sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
TU, which competes in the Sun Conference in the NAIA, says it is canceling the season for its men’s and women’s soccer and cross country teams.

GHSA

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Sports

No FSU-Florida game after SEC to adopt conference-only schedule in 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
The 2020 season will mark the first time since 1957 that the two teams will not meet on the football field.

GHSA

‘We can’t just call the GHSA to get the trophy’: Thomasville embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
A lot of high school football teams shy away from high expectations. The Thomasville Bulldogs are not one of those teams.

Seminoles

No FSU-Florida game after SEC to adopt conference-only schedule in 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Southeastern Conference will play a 10-game, conference only schedule in 2020, meaning there will be no Florida vs. Florida State game in 2020.

FHSAA

Godby’s Spivey-Simms to continue career with Johnson and Wales

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Recent Godby graduate Keyzyiah Spivey-Simms has signed a scholarship to continue her basketball career.