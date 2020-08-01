Orr officially named next FAMU softball head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.

On Friday, the school officially announced Constance Orr as the new Rattler softball head coach, taking over for the legendary Veronica Wiggins.

Orr has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach.

Originally recruited by Wiggins out of high school, Orr she opted to go to North Carolina instead. However, after college, Wiggins called and offered a coaching position and Orr made the trip to Tallahassee to be an assistant.

Now, Orr’s first head coaching job in her career will be to fill the shoes of her mentor.

“I‘m excited,” Orr said. “I’m really excited to get things going officially. [My vision is] continued success. Growing athletes, growing young ladies into adults and just be successful in and out of the classroom.”

Orr said she has not spoken to the team since she officially took over, but talks to them on a weekly basis. She said they are currently working out on their own.

Wiggins, who announced her retirement in February of this year, won 774 games at the helm of the Rattlers.

