Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 1 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a busy Saturday morning as Hurricane Isaías moves through the Bahamas and aims for the east coast of Florida. Multiple tropical advisories are in effect for most of Florida’s east coast as wind, rain, and some storm surge is likely starting late Saturday through Monday. For the Big Bend and South Georgia, all was quiet Saturday morning with temps in the 80s in a few locations by 9 a.m. Rain chances look low Saturday with highs hitting the upper 90s inland. Heat indices could reach the triple digits.

There is a chance a few rain bands could make their way into our eastern counties late Sunday, but overall impacts from Isaías will remain very low. Rain chances, overall, will be at 30% Sunday with highs back in the upper 90s inland.

Rain chances will bounce around between 30 and 40 percent next week.

