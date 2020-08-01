Rapper opens record label, giving back to community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

Eric McNeil has big dreams. He has devoted his life to music and his community, and now he is making an impact right in his own backyard.

26 years ago in Perry, Florida, Eric McNeil was born. He had a knack for writing, poetry to be exact. He moved to Tallahassee at a young age, and that is when the words morphed into lyrics.

McNeil shares, “I would say fourth grade when I realized that you can actually put words together and you can not only make it rhyme but make it touch people.”

The rapper always had an ear for music, but his heart always shared a love for his community, “You know the city is going to support you as long as you give them something to support and something to be proud of.”

In 2018, Eric took to Atlanta to pursue his music career. He signed to a record label, but as of this week, he now owns Arcane Record Label.

The move allows McNeil to do something on his own, rooting this new endeavor back in the Big Bend. It is not only important for McNeil, but for kids who share the same passions, “Not only to leave my mark,” shares McNeil, “but to leave something that my kids and grand kids can be proud of.”

The label, sometime in September, will have a place in Tallahassee. McNeil hopes that this labor of love, serves to motivate and inspire the next generation of artists, “Some people need a positive role model whether they are young or older. It is always good to be inspired and I guess that’s where I come in at.”

