22-year-old killed after SUV hits kayak on I-75 in Hamilton County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Hamilton County Saturday morning that took the life of a 22-year-old woman from Dalton, Ga.

According to FHP, an SUV was attempting to pass a vehicle on I-75 at mile marker 452 around 5 a.m. The driver swerved at the last second, forcing the front right of the vehicle to strike a Kayak that was on a trailer pulled by a separate vehicle. The initial SUV ran off the road into the grassy shoulder before going airborne while overturning.

The SUV struck a large pine tree before landing on its wheels, according to the FHP release. The 21-old male who was driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 22-year-old female passenger died.

Charges are pending investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.