22-year-old killed after SUV hits kayak on I-75 in Hamilton County

Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Hamilton County Saturday morning that took the life of a 22-year-old woman from Dalton, Ga.

According to FHP, an SUV was attempting to pass a vehicle on I-75 at mile marker 452 around 5 a.m. The driver swerved at the last second, forcing the front right of the vehicle to strike a Kayak that was on a trailer pulled by a separate vehicle. The initial SUV ran off the road into the grassy shoulder before going airborne while overturning.

The SUV struck a large pine tree before landing on its wheels, according to the FHP release. The 21-old male who was driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 22-year-old female passenger died.

Charges are pending investigation.

