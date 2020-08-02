Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, August 1st Evening Forecast

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Isaias has weakened into a tropical storm this evening. Hurricane hunter aircraft confirmed that dry air and wind shear off the southern coast of Florida have weakened Isaias this afternoon. As of 8 pm, the storm was 100 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida with sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm was moving to the northwest at 9 mph.

Isaias will likely strengthen back into a category one hurricane tonight as it nears Florida’s southeastern coast. Isaias is forecasted to move up the east coast of Florida this weekend, but Isaias will be too far to the east to have impacts on the Big Bend and South Georgia other than a few scattered showers in our eastern counties.

For our area, temperatures will be in the mid-90s Sunday afternoon with a few isolated showers possible, but most of us will be dry with lots of sunshine on Sunday. Heat indexes will reach the low 100′s. These hot conditions will continue through most of the week with temperatures in the mid-90s. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon throughout the week. Overall, we’re looking at a typical summer pattern.

