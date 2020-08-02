Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 2 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Isaias struggled to maintain intensity Sunday morning, the Big Bend and South Georgia started the day on a quiet and steamy note with temperatures in the 70s before 9 a.m. Rain chances will continue to be low Sunday with a chance of a rain band from Isaias to make its way to the I-75 corridor. Highs will be in the lower 90s on the coast to the upper 90s inland.

It will be a carbon-copy forecast for much of the week with a 30% chance of showers and storms and highs in the middle 90s.

