Public input sought in new Thomasville sign ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A long awaited sign ordinance is back up for discussion for the Thomasville Planning and Zoning Commission.

On Monday the commission will hold a public hearing to gather input on a new sign ordinance. City staff say the goal for the new ordinance is to allow more flexibility and clarity on what kinds of signs business owners can use.

The effort to create a new sign ordinance has been in the works for nearly a decade.

City Planner Kenneth Thompson says it all started in 2011, when the then-ordinance was challenged and deemed unconstitutional.

The city council passed an emergency ordinance in 2012 to replace it, which is still on the books today.

Thompson says the proposal will allow more types of signs to be used by downtown business owners, as well as allow more lighting to signs in suburban parts of Thomasville.

He says, changes to the ordinance resurface every few years. The last time was in 2016, when the city council opted out of voting on the proposal.

"There's been some time since then, and we really just think it's a good time to begin moving forward, and seeing if this is still a direction that the city's still interested in going," Thompson said. "We've had some complaints about it not being user friendly, not really allowing the businesses to have the signs that they want, not really giving the community some of the things that they want to see to really protest out community's character."

The public hearing will be held in person Monday night at 5:30. It will take place at the City of Thomasville Operations Building.

City officials say the commission will then spend the rest of August drafting a final ordinance to present to City Council. They hope to have a draft to present next month.

