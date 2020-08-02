Over 2,000 experiencing power outages in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Talquin Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages on the northside of Tallahassee.

According to Talquin, over 2,000 people are experiencing service disruptions. Crews are currently in route to the location where people are being affected

We are currently have a large outage out of the Killearn Substation affecting around 2500 members. Crews are en route. — Talquin Electric Cooperative (@TECtwwi) August 2, 2020

Talquin electric cooperative serves over 52,000 members. Only leon county is being affected in the big bend area.

