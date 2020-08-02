Advertisement

Over 2,000 experiencing power outages in Tallahassee

(WCTV)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Talquin Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages on the northside of Tallahassee.

According to Talquin, over 2,000 people are experiencing service disruptions. Crews are currently in route to the location where people are being affected

Talquin electric cooperative serves over 52,000 members. Only leon county is being affected in the big bend area.

