Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Jefferson County Correctional Institution housing more than 60% of the positive COVID cases in the county, loved ones of those inside have started to take notice.

Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.

“My son is a severe diabetic, he got some kind of retina optic disease in his eyes,” explained Crawford.

Crawford says her son has just tested positive for COVID-19, but she says even before he got tested, his medical conditions were not being treated. She says she just wants fair treatment.

“Oh well, he’s not here to just be comfortable, well he’s there to be treated like the human being,” exclaimed Crawford.

WCTV reached out to the Jefferson CI, as well as the Florida Department of Corrections, for comment on the matter but have yet to receive a response.

The Jefferson County Department of Health, however, says it has seen the rise in cases and are conducting a contact investigation and working on notifying those who need to self-isolate.

In past statements, the FDC has said it is taking similar precautions, but this notion doesn’t ease Crawford’s mind.

“I have arthritis right? It’s activated by my stress and when I tell you I can hardly walk, I can’t use my hands and I can’t sleep,” explained Crawford.

She says she is passionately begging for what she calls human decency.

“I expect him to be treated like a human with some care, because if you do it to a dog they put you in jail,” said Crawford.

Crawford asks others in similar situations to speak up for the ones they love.

“I mean that, we’ve got to take a stand!,” exclaimed Crawford.

The Jefferson County Correctional Institution saw a 98 case jump Saturday and now has 211 positive cases for both inmates and staff.

