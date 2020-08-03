Advertisement

Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Jefferson County Correctional Institution housing more than 60% of the positive COVID cases in the county, loved ones of those inside have started to take notice.

Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.

“My son is a severe diabetic, he got some kind of retina optic disease in his eyes,” explained Crawford.

Crawford says her son has just tested positive for COVID-19, but she says even before he got tested, his medical conditions were not being treated. She says she just wants fair treatment.

“Oh well, he’s not here to just be comfortable, well he’s there to be treated like the human being,” exclaimed Crawford.

WCTV reached out to the Jefferson CI, as well as the Florida Department of Corrections, for comment on the matter but have yet to receive a response.

The Jefferson County Department of Health, however, says it has seen the rise in cases and are conducting a contact investigation and working on notifying those who need to self-isolate.

In past statements, the FDC has said it is taking similar precautions, but this notion doesn’t ease Crawford’s mind.

“I have arthritis right? It’s activated by my stress and when I tell you I can hardly walk, I can’t use my hands and I can’t sleep,” explained Crawford.

She says she is passionately begging for what she calls human decency.

“I expect him to be treated like a human with some care, because if you do it to a dog they put you in jail,” said Crawford.

Crawford asks others in similar situations to speak up for the ones they love.

“I mean that, we’ve got to take a stand!,” exclaimed Crawford.

The Jefferson County Correctional Institution saw a 98 case jump Saturday and now has 211 positive cases for both inmates and staff.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 53 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 2, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat all week in the forecast.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías moves northerly along Florida’s east coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Isaías was moving through the Bahamas Saturday morning and barely holding on to hurricane status.

News

Public input sought in new Thomasville sign ordinance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday the commission will hold a public hearing to gather input on a new sign ordinance.

News

Talquin reports more than 2,000 power outages in Tallahassee

Updated: 22 hours ago
Talquin Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages on the northside of Tallahassee.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 2 - Morning Update

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
As Isaias travels off of Florida's east coast, it's more heat for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a look at the forecast and a check on the tropical storm.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 2, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Leon County Booking Report