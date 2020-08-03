Advertisement

Coronavirus cases and exposures sideline 260 employees in Georgia’s largest public school district

Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers - many of whom were not allowed to work from home - began in-person planning Wednesday at county facilities
Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers - many of whom were not allowed to work from home - began in-person planning Wednesday at county facilities(AP)
By CBS News
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - More than 250 employees in Georgia’s largest public school district have reported testing positive for the coronavirus or possibly being exposed to it about a week before the school year is set to begin, according to district officials. Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers - many of whom were not allowed to work from home - began in-person planning Wednesday at county facilities, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

By Thursday, about 260 employees had called in to report a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure to a case and were excluded from work, officials confirmed to news outlets.

Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks announced last month that the 180,000-student district in suburban Atlanta would not offer in-person classes when instruction begins Aug. 12, saying all classes would instead be taught online.

Wilbanks said at the time that teachers would generally deliver lessons online from schools, but Gwinnett officials also said they would allow some staff members to work from home "to address individual concerns."

The number of exposed employees remains in flux as new cases are reported and others are cleared from quarantine, news outlets quoted district spokeswoman Sloan Roach as saying.

“Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett, we would expect to see positives among our employees based on the community spread in our county,” Roach said.

The county, the state’s second-most populous, had more than 17,780 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday, with at least 240 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee babysitter accused of molesting child

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A 19-year-old Tallahassee man has been arrested on a child molestation charge after the 4-year-old girl he babysat several times accused him of inappropriately touching her, court documents say.

News

Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.

News

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Hamlin
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 2, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat all week in the forecast.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías moves northerly along Florida’s east coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Isaías was moving through the Bahamas Saturday morning and barely holding on to hurricane status.

News

FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosts backpack drive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosted a backpack drive with help from the WinWithin organization and Panama City's Quality of Life Department.