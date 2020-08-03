DBPR to meet with Leon County bar and brewery owners to discuss safely reopening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Department of Business and Professional Regulation will be in Leon County Saturday to discuss with local bar and brewery owners on how to safely reopen.

This comes after the second statewide shutdown of bars back in June.

Many bars and breweries are still feeling the heat from the shutdown and don't know how much longer they are able to last.

“I think that bars are being unfairly targeted. I’m sure that this virus can spread in all kinds of situations, but I think it’s more about behaviors and venues,” said Leon Pub owner Bill Hasselback.

Hasselback wishes during the shutdown, the state of Florida would have stepped in to help the bar industry.

“They could perhaps make more relief money available. We’ve been able to secure a federal loan, which is the only reason we’re still here, but it is a loan and bills still come due whether we are open or not,” said Hasselback.

At the Deep Brewing Company, they've been able to keep afloat with the help of a partnership with the Slide Hustle food truck.

“It was real tough at first, because we didn’t have an option to like get people on site to keep that and it happened so abruptly,” said Deep Brewing owner, Ryan Lapete.

Like Hasselback, Lapete wonders why their source of livelihood was targeted and restaurants were not.

“I think it from the surface feels like with all the restaurants out there that from anecdotally seemed like their kind of pushing the limits as well, it’s kind of like well why us?”

For brewing companies, like Ology in Tallahassee, they’ve had to rely on community support in order to sustain business.

“It’s not the same as having people in the brewery. The margins are not the same as pouring a beer at the bar for somebody, but we’ve had a lot of support with curbside and as long as people keep supporting us I think we’re going to make it to the other side,” said Paul Woodward, co-founder of Ology.

Woodward, like other bar and brewery owners, is anxious to have the discussion on reopening.

“I think it’s interesting. We’ll hear what they have to say. I really think there’s a lot of people across the state that have probably been unfairly targeted when most other industries are allowed to operate. Hopefully they have an answer and have a way to help us out,” said Woodward.

State regulators will hear from the bar industry across the state on how to safely reopen without spreading the virus even further.

“This is going to be a process that we have to go through in how we do this of course and how we balance the public’s health and safety for that so…this conversation has to take place at some point we just decided to go ahead and start now,” said Halsey Beshears, the DBPR secretary.

