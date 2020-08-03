Advertisement

Diocese of Pensacola Tallahassee Schools scheduled to reopen August 24th

Trinity Catholic and John Paul the Second Catholic High School are planning to open August 24.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Trinity Catholic and John Paul the Second Catholic High School are taking precautions including distancing desks, providing barriers for desks, requiring masks, closing water fountains and installing bottle fillers in preparation for their plan to reopen August 24.

While plans for the upcoming year are not ideal, the Catholic Schools believe some form of reopening is essential.

“It’s important for the students to get back to school, to be able to have continuance in their curriculum. We believe that’s very important, particularly in Catholic schools, we teach a curriculum that is Christ-centered and we believe that the different values that we teach, that those are an important part of a child’s formation.” Mike Juhas, the Catholic Schools superintendent for the Diocese of Pensacola Tallahassee explained.

For families that are not comfortable returning to the physical school, they are providing an E-Learning option.

