Advertisement

Federal UI Lapse Leaves Self Employed and Gig Workers Without Income

The additional $600 federal unemployment checks Floridians had been receiving on top of their state unemployment checks expired Friday.
The additional $600 federal unemployment checks Floridians had been receiving on top of their state unemployment checks expired Friday.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The additional $600 federal unemployment checks Floridians had been receiving on top of their state unemployment checks expired Friday. 

James Webb’s entertainment company was one business hit hard by the pandemic.

“My revenues are down between 70 and maybe 88 percent,” Webb said.

He applied for unemployment back in April, but because he’s self employed, he doesn’t qualify for state benefits, only the $600 federal benefits. 

“And I still haven’t seen a dime,” Webb said.

We asked DEO whether people like Webb who haven’t seen any federal unemployment will receive back pay, but we did not receive a response.

Even if Webb does receive back pay for what he’s owed, the future looks bleak, as the federal unemployment assistance has lapsed.

“I did my job back in March when I was told to stay at home... and I feel like that I’ve been slapped in the face for doing that,” said Webb.

Republicans want to reduce the $600 checks, fearing some aren’t going back to work because they’re making more on unemployment than they would their jobs.

The fiscally conservative Florida TaxWatch also wants to see the federal unemployment assistance extended.

“We don’t have many choices. We either continue this and help ordinary Americans and particularly Floridians... or have more draconian structural damage to our employment system,” said Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro.

And Webb said even if some are making more than they normally would, there are many like him who desperately need the help.

“If you’re going to make all of these rules and restrictions then you know what? You kind of have to help the people that need it,” Webb said.

Nearly eight out of every 10 dollars the state has paid out in unemployment are from the federal unemployment program. 

That’s just shy of $10 billion in total.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Ag Launches COVID-19 Safety Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Agriculture is launching the ‘Be Smart Florida’ campaign to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Forecast

Mike's Monday Afternoon Forecast: August 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief meteorologist Mike McCall gives the forecast forecast for Monday afternoon

News

Coronavirus cases and exposures sideline 260 employees in Georgia’s largest public school district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Over 250 employees reported testing positive for COVID-19 or possibly being exposed to it a week before the school year is set to begin,

News

Tallahassee babysitter accused of molesting child

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 19-year-old Tallahassee man has been arrested on a child molestation charge after the 4-year-old girl he babysat several times accused him of inappropriately touching her, court documents say.

Latest News

News

Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.

News

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By James Hamlin
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 2, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.