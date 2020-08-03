Florida Department of Ag Launches COVID-19 Safety Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Agriculture is launching the ‘Be Smart Florida’ campaign urging Floridians to follow basic guidelines that will help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The digital and social media campaign comes three days after Governor Ron DeSantis streamed a message on Facebook.

“Now is not the time to let up. We all have one goal, one state,” DeSantis said Friday.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried says the campaign will feature star athletes and politicians. She is again calling for a statewide mask order.

“This is bigger than me. This is bigger than the governor. This is about the health and wellness of our citizens and economy,” Fried said.

The ‘Be Smart Florida’ campaign isn’t costing taxpayers anything extra but is instead being paid for within the Department’s existing budget. The campaign has been in the works for three weeks.

Fried also suggested scaling back the state’s reopening efforts with greater restaurant restrictions, arguing Florida closed too late and opened too early.

Positive tests and deaths were down Monday, but test sites in several cites were closed over the weekend as the state prepared for Hurricane Isaias.

