FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosts backpack drive

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU football player and Panama City native Janarius Robinson has made it his goal to give back to the Panama City community whenever he can.

Due to COVID-19 canceling the football camp he usually hosts over the summer, Janarius decided to give away 100 backpacks filled with supplies to local children this year.

This was a big increase compared to the ten backpacks he gave away last year.

“Last year we did a backpack drive for a select crew of students, and this year since we weren’t able to do the football camp, I wanted to expand it out to the community and get everyone involved,” Janarius said.

Janarius teamed up with the WinWithin organization and Panama City’s Quality of Life Department to fund the supplies for the drive.

“We have an educational initiative where we are working to support our schools, so it was actually a perfect fit to work with Janarius and help supply some of the school supplies for the students in our area,” Panama City’s Quality of Life Department member Kesia Milner said.

The effects of COVID-19 are widespread across Bay County, so Janarius wanted to give parents one less thing to worry about.

“Some parents due to COVID-19 haven’t been at work, some might not be able to afford school supplies this year, so I just want to give back to those people that can’t afford school supplies and give them a good jump to when school starts this year,” Janarius said.

With struggles of their own, Janarius Robinson’s mom, Cherine Duncan, felt it was important for Janarius to show that anyone can push through any obstacle.

“His thing is, he wants to keep the kids positive and show how to fight through adversity no matter what’s going on. He wants to show the kids you can make a difference whether you come from a 2 parent home or a single parent, and he just wants to give back to the kids,” Duncan said.

Janarius said it’s important to give back to those that supported you.

