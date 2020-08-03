Advertisement

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tests positive for COVID-19

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.(WCJB FILE)
By James Hamlin
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Undersheriff Robert Willis, Sheriff Schultz and two other members of the GCSO tested positive in the last several days. They are quarantined and adhering to Health Department and CDC guidelines. Anyone who may have come into contact with infected employees were contacted so they could also quarantine.

“Please say a prayer for our Sheriff, the other GCSO employees infected, the families who have lost loved ones, those continuing to fight this virus, and all of Gilchrist County as we work together through this pandemic,” wrote Willis.

All Gilchrist County employees and jail inmates are given daily COVID-19 screenings. Protocols were also put in place to prevent introducing COVID-19 to the jail.

All inmates currently in the Gilchrist County Jail have tested negative.

Posted by Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.

News

Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 2, 2020.

Latest News

News

What's Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 3, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat all week in the forecast.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías moves northerly along Florida’s east coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Isaías was moving through the Bahamas Saturday morning and barely holding on to hurricane status.

News

FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosts backpack drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosted a backpack drive with help from the WinWithin organization and Panama City's Quality of Life Department.

News

Public input sought in new Thomasville sign ordinance

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday the commission will hold a public hearing to gather input on a new sign ordinance.

News

Talquin reports more than 2,000 power outages in Tallahassee

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT
Talquin Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages on the northside of Tallahassee.