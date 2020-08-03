Parents should monitor their children on Tik Tok

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The dangers of Tik Tok go beyond potential foreign hazards. Parents need to monitor what their children see and post on the social media platform.

Adults using Tik Tok may be taking advantage of your kids through the app. Public service announcements discussed this threat just last month.

“Predators going after kids specifically on Tik Tok, so make sure when you have your security settings on your device, for that specific application, make sure only people you know can see what you’re posting.” Blake Dowling, CEO of Aegis Business Technologies explained.

Monitoring Tik Tok is a start, but parents should watch all their children’s online activity.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.