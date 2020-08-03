Advertisement

Rickards High and Fairview Middle in final phase of renovations

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards High School and Fairview Middle School are in their final phase of renovations. 

According to Superintendent Rocky Hanna, the projects are totaling $70 million. 

The renovations have been more than three years in the making. 

At Rickards High, Hanna says they have demolished six of the seven buildings set to be taken down. 

Last August, the district opened a new classroom at Rickards and are set to open the second classroom this month. 

Hanna says the high school was built very quickly 50 years ago and was not set to the same standard as other schools in the district. 

“Again back to Ms. Louis Butler, she said those buildings were hastily thrown together in the 60s in the beginnings of integration and they weren’t built to the same standards as some of our other schools because they were constructed so hastily but now this new classroom and classroom buildings 23 and 24 are state of the art,” said Hanna. 

The plan is to have state of the art facilities at both Fairview Middle and Rickards High. 

Superintendent Hanna says those students deserve access to the same quality of facilities as others across the district. 

“Those schools have been neglected while schools at other parts of the community have seen significant improvements and it was time for us to do the right thing and to step up for both Rickards and Fairview those kids in those communities deserve it,” said Hanna.  

At Fairview Middle School, Hanna tells WCTV the conditions of the gym and other parts of the campus were deplorable, and it was heartbreaking to see. 

He says in the past decade the middle school had only seen about $100,000 in improvements. 

Hanna says both campuses will look completely different when construction finishes in the summer of 2021. 

