Advertisement

Tallahassee babysitter accused of molesting child

Braxton Upshaw has been arrested on a child molestation charge after the 4-year-old girl he babysat several times accused him of inappropriately touching her, court documents say.
Braxton Upshaw has been arrested on a child molestation charge after the 4-year-old girl he babysat several times accused him of inappropriately touching her, court documents say.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old Tallahassee man has been arrested on a child molestation charge after the 4-year-old girl he babysat several times accused him of inappropriately touching her, court documents say.

The victim’s mother called the Tallahassee Police Department on October 7, 2019, in reference to a sexual battery, according to court documents. The 4-year-old girl told her mother the babysitter, Braxton Upshaw, had inappropriately touched her, the probable cause affidavit says.

According to a written statement, the victim said “Braxton touched me with his thing. You know, his big black thing in his pants.” The mother told police Upshaw seemed “very anxious to leave” when she came home from work that day.

Upshaw had been babysitting two children for the mother since about August 2019, according to the affidavit.

“Upshaw sometimes stays late for dinner and has spent the night before,” the affidavit says. “Upshaw babysits approximately two to four times a week.”

On October 8, 2019, a TPD officer with the special victims unit conducted an interview with the victim and collected a rape kit, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the victim told police “he just hurts me all the time,” and the victim identified Upshaw as “he.”

A TPD officer went to Upshaw’s home on October 8, 2019, to interview him and collect a DNA sample. Upshaw denied the allegations and claimed his DNA would not be found on the victim, and the victim’s DNA would not be located on him, the affidavit said.

The DNA samples were sent to the FDLE for analysis.

Several days after the incident, a more complete interview with the victim was attempted, but the victim did not want to talk about the incident and didn’t give any new information, the affidavit says. The next week, the victim’s mother reached out and told TPD her daughter was playing with stuffed animals as if they were having sex, the affidavit says.

When the victim was asked about what they were doing, she described the animals doing things from videos Upshaw had showed her, the affidavit says.

A warrant was issued for Upshaw’s arrest in April.

On Sunday, Upshaw was arrested on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12. He is currently being held at the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus cases and exposures sideline 260 employees in Georgia’s largest public school district

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CBS News
Over 250 employees reported testing positive for COVID-19 or possibly being exposed to it a week before the school year is set to begin,

News

Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.

News

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Hamlin
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 2, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat all week in the forecast.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías moves northerly along Florida’s east coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Isaías was moving through the Bahamas Saturday morning and barely holding on to hurricane status.

News

FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosts backpack drive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosted a backpack drive with help from the WinWithin organization and Panama City's Quality of Life Department.