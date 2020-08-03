Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.

“As soon as I saw it wasn’t going to hit Tallahassee, you know, I’m at ease,” explained Leon County resident Robert Hyte.

Hyte described how most residents in the area feel about Isaias heading east, but others were welcoming some inclement weather.

“I feel like the storm should’ve came for some excitement and to keep people inside, so that the virus can go down and we can return back to normal because it’s getting out of hand now,” said resident Keyshondra Williams.

But concerns still remain regarding what residents would do if a storm were to impact the Big Bend.

“You have two choices. You can weather the storm or you can go to another place and take your chances worrying about the pandemic if you would be safe,” explained resident Sheval Breggins.

This pandemic, however, is keeping some people prepared to be at home.

“In a way it’s kind of nice to think that like hey, we’re already prepared,” said Hyte. “But you know anytime a storm is coming, you’re worried about it.”

Overall, the Tallahassee residents seem to be optimistic better days are coming.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to go away one way or another, so just wear your mask and keep your hands sanitized,” exclaimed Williams.

Breggins says just like a storm, this too will pass.

“Be encouraged and just know that this is just another storm if you will, and it will pass at some point in time. So you just have to be encouraged,” said Breggins.

As we continue to progress through this pandemic and hurricane season, residents say they’re going to continue to stay optimistic and prepared.

