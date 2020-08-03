Thomas County Central volleyball uses yoga as substitute for weight room

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Georgia high school volleyball, the Thomas County Central volleyball team continues to prepare for the upcoming season. This year, the coaching staff has implemented a relaxed approach.

For the past two weeks after practice, the Yellow Jackets have participated in team yoga.

“It was actually my assistant coach Ashley Lanota,” head coach Lisa Guyton said. “She works with the yoga instructor.”

This offseason, yoga plays substitute for the weight room, which has been off limits due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We couldn’t touch a ball for four weeks,” Guyton said, “I thought it was a great way to work on core and flexibility.”

And while the team enjoys the alternative workouts, there was some initial skepticism.

“I was like hmmm, ummm,” senior Makenna Maroney, “I didn’t really like the idea of it.”

“In all honesty,” senior back row Sarah Owens said, “I was cracking up. I was like, ‘I’m not going to take this seriously.‘”

But skeptics quickly turned into believers.

“When we started doing it,” Maroney said, “I realized that it started releasing my muscles. I wasn’t as tense and it helped me get better in the game.”

“You start getting into and you’re like,” Owens said, “‘This is kind of fun.‘ So you start taking it more seriously and you start relaxing. You take everything out and you focus on yourself.”

One of the more popular poses among some team member’s is child’s pose, which Ownes says helps stretch out her back.

“My back has hurt like crazy lately,” Owens said, “so it feels really good to stretch it out.”

Coach Lisa Guyton said the team will continue yoga as long as they have morning practices, which would be until school starts. Right now the date to reopen is scheduled for Sept. 8.

