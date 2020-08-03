News
What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
Updated: 53 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020
Latest News
News
Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI
Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By
Brandon Spencer
Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.
News
Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias
Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By
Brandon Spencer
People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.
News
Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 2, 2020.
News
What's Brewing? August 3, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 3, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat all week in the forecast.
Weather
Tropical Storm Isaías moves northerly along Florida’s east coast
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Charles Roop
and
Hannah Messier
Isaías was moving through the Bahamas Saturday morning and barely holding on to hurricane status.
News
Public input sought in new Thomasville sign ordinance
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Emma Wheeler
On Monday the commission will hold a public hearing to gather input on a new sign ordinance.
News
Talquin reports more than 2,000 power outages in Tallahassee
Updated: 22 hours ago
Talquin Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages on the northside of Tallahassee.
Forecast
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 2 - Morning Update
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Charles Roop
As Isaias travels off of Florida's east coast, it's more heat for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a look at the forecast and a check on the tropical storm.
News
Leon County Booking Report: August 2, 2020
Updated: 23 hours ago
Leon County Booking Report