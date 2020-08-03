Advertisement

What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What’s Brewing? August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concerned parents react to recent COVID spikes at Jefferson County CI

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Eudora Crawford says she’s afraid for her son’s safety and feels his health conditions aren’t being taken seriously.

News

Tallahassee residents feel relieved to be avoiding Isaias

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
People have had a lot to worry about already with the pandemic affecting everyday life, but for the weekend, most Tallahassee residents were relieved that a hurricane wasn’t one of those things.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 2, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat all week in the forecast.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías moves northerly along Florida’s east coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Isaías was moving through the Bahamas Saturday morning and barely holding on to hurricane status.

News

Public input sought in new Thomasville sign ordinance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday the commission will hold a public hearing to gather input on a new sign ordinance.

News

Talquin reports more than 2,000 power outages in Tallahassee

Updated: 22 hours ago
Talquin Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages on the northside of Tallahassee.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 2 - Morning Update

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
As Isaias travels off of Florida's east coast, it's more heat for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a look at the forecast and a check on the tropical storm.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 2, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Leon County Booking Report