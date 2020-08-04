Advertisement

Back to school sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend

(witn)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - This year’s back to school sales tax holiday kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday, but parents are facing an uncertain future when it comes to how the upcoming school year will look. 

Pencils, notebooks and backpacks are all items covered under the upcoming back to school sales tax holiday, but with the potential for distance learning, reopening delays or even potential school closures, preparing for the 2020 school year is more complicated than ever.

“Some students might not start off with a backpack cause they’re not gonna be leaving the house and that’s okay, but we have some students who will need a book bag,” said Dr. Danielle Thomas, Vice President of Education for the Florida PTA.

But there are some items on the list that could be helpful whether your child returns to the classroom or end up learning from home.

“Writing utensils, the paper, the notebooks. Those types of things that they will probably need no matter what,” said Thomas.

Computers and accessories, like webcams, are also exempt from taxation this weekend.

“It’s up to $1,000 on a computer purchase so we’re happy with that especially at a time when you’re going to have a lot of people opting for virtual learning,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

Also exempt this weekend are clothing items under $60. 

For the first time ever, that also includes face masks.

“Masks are either highly encouraged or required in many cases and of course comes a cost with that,” said Thomas.

And if you don’t feel safe going into a crowded store, remember the tax exemption also applies to items purchased online.

“And of course the stores themselves are implementing a lot of measures to ensure a safe shopping experience,” said Shalley.

Even though this year’s tax-free holiday is two days shorter than last year’s, the Retail Federation anticipates Floridians will still save around $40 million, due to the expected demand for high priced technology items.

For a full list of items exempt from sales tax this weekend click this link.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College reopening concerns

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Parents will be dropping college-age students back on campuses across the state later this month. Reopening plans call for colleges and universities to be flexible and not all classes will be in person.

News

Trump changes tune on voting by mail, urging Floridians to cast ballots remotely

Updated: 41 minutes ago
President Trump seemingly flipped his position on voting by mail, at least in Florida, after spending months bashing the practice as ripe for potential fraud.

News

Chief Revell: Officer behind ‘questionable’ social media post placed on leave, demoted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has released a statement after the conclusion of an internal investigation at the Tallahassee Police Department following an officer being placed on leave for a “questionable” social media post.

FHSAA

‘They got heart’: New Hamilton County looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.

Latest News

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DeSantis creates task force on easing nursing home visit restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Visits to nursing homes and other similar long term care facilities have been banned in Florida since March 15.

National

Senator Kelly Loeffler discusses new legislation to stop violent crime and COVID in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
The Georgia senator introduced three new bills to address violent crime, as well as violent protests and the movement to defund police.

News

Symptomatic testing lanes coming to FAMU Bragg Stadium site

Updated: 5 hours ago
Antibody testing will also now be available at the FAMU site, the release said.

News

Kona Ice, good Samaritans come to the rescue after car crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon
“I just felt like I was at the right place at the right time,” said Russell Hassenstab, the owner of Kona Ice of Lowndes.