Chief Revell: Officer behind ‘questionable’ social media post placed on leave, demoted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has released a statement after the conclusion of an internal investigation at the Tallahassee Police Department following an officer being placed on leave for a “questionable” social media post.

Chief Revell says the officer in question has been placed on an 80-hour unpaid suspension and is being demoted, along with undergoing required counseling.

A full statement from Revell can be seen below.

“Today marked the conclusion of a thorough Internal Affairs investigation into a questionable social media post made by a member of the Tallahassee Police Department on July 9, 2020. The findings substantiated violations of TPD social media and rules of conduct policies. Based on this conclusion, the officer has been placed on an 80-hour unpaid suspension and is being demoted. Additionally, he will be required to undergo counseling. As Chief of Police, I called for this investigation because I hold every representative of TPD to the highest standard, whether on duty or off. As we work to strengthen our relationships within the community, I am committed to ensuring we serve all citizens with trust and respect.”

Tallahassee Police have not identified the officer, nor have detailed what the “questionable” post was or contained.

