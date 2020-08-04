Advertisement

Chief Revell: Officer behind ‘questionable’ social media post placed on leave, demoted

Public and permanent: Experts say that’s how you should think of your social media presence.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has released a statement after the conclusion of an internal investigation at the Tallahassee Police Department following an officer being placed on leave for a “questionable” social media post.

Chief Revell says the officer in question has been placed on an 80-hour unpaid suspension and is being demoted, along with undergoing required counseling.

A full statement from Revell can be seen below.

Tallahassee Police have not identified the officer, nor have detailed what the “questionable” post was or contained.

