Chief Revell: Officer behind ‘questionable’ social media post placed on leave, demoted
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has released a statement after the conclusion of an internal investigation at the Tallahassee Police Department following an officer being placed on leave for a “questionable” social media post.
Chief Revell says the officer in question has been placed on an 80-hour unpaid suspension and is being demoted, along with undergoing required counseling.
A full statement from Revell can be seen below.
Tallahassee Police have not identified the officer, nor have detailed what the “questionable” post was or contained.
