TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is reporting that 3,327 customers are currently affected by power outages following heavy storms in the eastern part of the city.

The city is reporting these numbers as of 5:25 p.m.

For an up-to-date number of outages reported by the city, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.