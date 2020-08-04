Advertisement

College reopening concerns

(WCJB FILE)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Parents will be dropping college-age students back on campuses across the state later this month.

Reopening plans call for colleges and universities to be flexible and not all classes will be in person.

The union representing professors across the state last week called for distance learning only in the fall. 

“We need to be safe,” said Marshall Ogletree, Executive Director of the United Faculty of Florida.

Now, the union is angry because letters written to the governor and education officials went unanswered.

In a news release, it calls the lack of response “both callous and reckless!”

“The political leadership continues to say everything is good. And everything is not good, and faculty are scared. I’m sure a lot of students are scared,” said Ogletree.

But the Board of Governors says health and safety come first and each school has flexibility for changing situations.

Three out of four college students do want to come back to campus, while very few professors would like that. 

Someone close to the situation told us it was tense.

Violetta Kalinowski will be making the trip from Fort Myers to bring her daughter Nicole to Florida State University in mid-August. 

“So I feel good about that. She’s healthy so I don’t have any issues there,” said Kalinowski.

We met Maggie Lo on campus. She’s working on her Masters in Social work.

“I think it is important to have like a real person engagement with my students, and I can have a real live conversation with my classmates,” said Lo.

FSU told us just 36% of its classes will be held in person this fall.

After we contacted the Board of Governors Tuesday, it finally responded to the union late in the afternoon.

The BOG provided the union with the same statement sent to us: 

“Thank you for your email on August 3, 2020. As you are aware, the State Universities designed their reopening plans with the agility necessary to respond to changed conditions and enhance the resiliency of each institution.  As stated in our Blueprint for Reopening Campuses, the foundational priority of each university’s plan will be the health and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, vendors, volunteers, and visitors.”

You can find a copy of the blueprint by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

