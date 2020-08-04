Florida correctional officer dies from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) correctional officer, Sergeant Robert Rogers, died Friday, July 31, of COVID-19, according to a press release.

FDC says Sergeant Rogers is the first FDC correctional officer to die following a diagnosis of COVID-19 in Florida. He was assigned to the Graceville Work Camp in Graceville, Florida. More than 1,600 FDC employees and contractors have tested positive in recent months.

“No amount of preparedness can alleviate the feelings that come with the news of losing a colleague,” Secretary Mark Inch said. “Sergeant Rogers committed his life to selfless service to the state of Florida as a corrections professional and we are deeply saddened by his passing. We are praying for Sergeant Rogers’ family, friends and fellow staff members during this very difficult time as we remember the impact he had on the lives of those around him.”

Sergeant Rogers began his career as a correctional officer with FDC in 1991.

