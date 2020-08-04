Advertisement

Kona Ice, good Samaritans come to the rescue after car crash

A Kona Ice truck owner came to the rescue just mere moments after a car crash in Brooks County on Sunday, according to the county’s fire chief.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BARNEY, Ga. (WALB) - A Kona Ice truck owner came to the rescue just mere moments after a car crash in Brooks County on Sunday, according to the county’s fire chief.

Chief Jordan Smith said it happened at the intersection of State Routes 122 and 133 on Sunday.

Smith said it’s an area known for major accidents.

“I just felt like I was at the right place at the right time,” said Russell Hassenstab, the owner of Kona Ice of Lowndes.

Hassenstab said the crash occurred within minutes of him arriving at the intersection. He said first responders were not there yet. Hassenstab, along with a few good Samaritans, sprung into action.

Hassenstab said the traffic was facing the crashed vehicles head-on, so he used his truck to stop incoming cars and prevent another accident.

“There were children inside that were trapped. Once I got our vehicle in position, I moved around and then tried to remove the back door to where the kids were located at for EMS and first responders to help out and make it easier access from them to remove them from vehicle,” said Hassenstab.

Two vehicles crashed on State Route 122 and 133 intersection.
Two vehicles crashed on State Route 122 and 133 intersection.(Brooks County Fire Department)

The kids were trapped in a smaller vehicle.

“There was one girl pinned down in the back, she was between the front seat and back seat on the floorboard and she couldn’t move. There was another small kid on the other side on the passenger side and there was a female with the small kid and I think there was a male passenger in the front seat,” said Hassenstab.

Smith told WALB some patients were flown to the hospital, but are expected to survive.

Before leaving, Hassenstab said he was grateful to provide ice-cold water to the first responders on the scene.

“I was glad to be at service to them and just did my part,” said Hassenstab.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

