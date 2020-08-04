Advertisement

Leon County Schools requiring masks on buses for upcoming school year

School Buses and Covid
School Buses and Covid(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Schools in Tallahassee set to start August 31 and the district is trying to figure out the safest way to transport students to and from school.

In just a couple weeks, doors to school buses will be opening all around Leon County, driving students to school. But, before kids can take a seat, they have to wear a mask.

The driver, along with a bus assistant, will make sure everyone has one on.

“One bus assistant for each of our buses, to assist the students with keeping the mask on for our younger students and also to assist with cleaning and disinfecting the buses in between runs,” James Cole, the director of Transportation at Leon County Schools, explained.

A stash of masks will be available on every bus if a child doesn't have one.

Temperatures will also be checked at the school, not the bus stop; this way, no child is left alone at a bus stop.

“We’re not going to leave the student at the bus stop. So, to make our process a little more seamless and efficient, we found it better to take the temperatures at the school,” Cole said.

Due to safety concerns, Leon County Schools will not use shields around the bus driver

“We’ve heard different instances of how it could potentially blind the driver, you know, we don’t know what kind of impact it could have from a glare,” Cole described.

Buses will also be sanitized after every run, but there are still risks.

"At the end of the day, there's no social distancing when you're riding a bus. But, I think it will kind of help a little bit because half of the kids are going to the digital academy, so that kind of lowers the riders that will be riding the bus." Fredericka Vickers, a bus driver with Leon County Schools said.

Trying to keep Leon County's students healthy this fall.

Leon county schools are also asking parents to drive their kids to school, if possible, to minimize the number of children on school buses.

